Military families, the unsung war heroes

What are the challenges they faced while their men were away on borders? How has marriage with the olive greens changed their lives?

Wives and daughters of men in olives shared their experiences including joys and dilemmas of being a military family.

“Because the army has grown so big, the problems are much different and more difficult than earlier. The army is a very large family which is full of cohesive and disciplined camaraderie and bonding. I have met people after 20 years and that bonding is the same. I have not found this bonding anywhere else,” said Daulat Oberoi, who spoke about the book ‘wedded to the olive greens’ written specifically to help women who have married officers.

The book has become a ‘bible’ for newlyweds from civil societies.

A panellist Rachna Rawat Bisht said, “The biggest joy for an army officer’s wife is that you are married to an armyman, the country’s hero. The biggest challenge, however, is that he will never put you first. For him, the army is always going to be priority. That is the biggest challenge; that a call of duty will come, he will lace up his shoes, leave for the battlefield, and may never return.”

Sharing an incident, she said, “My husband was posted with Assam rifles and was transferred somewhere far. After he left, I got to know that I have conceived and I had to convey. I contacted him through an exchange but he could not understand as there was a lot of disturbance. Finally, the guy on exchange had mercy on us and said, ‘Sahib, aapke liye khushkhabri hai (Sir, there’s a good news for you).”