Fake website case: Milkha Singh records statement in court to withdraw complaint

Singh stated before the court that the accused persons were young and hence should be given another chance, and they would not commit such a crime again. The statement further read , “The compromise is completely voluntary, without any coercion or undue influence with my own free will.” The court recorded the statement.

The accused persons who had created fake website had stated that they are ready to apologise for the mistake.

The decision on the application of the accused will be decided on the next date of hearing. It emerged that if application is accepted than the FIR lodged against the accused persons will be quashed while striking a compromise.However, the judge is yet to study whether the offences are compoundable or not.

The case

In February 2014, Milkha Singh had submitted a complaint at the public window at police headquarters in Sector 9.

Terminder Singh, counsel for the complainant sought registration of a case under the Information Technology Act and Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons who created the fake website: milkhasingh.co.in.

The complaint had also mentioned that the unidentified accused were well aware of the fact that the complainant was a renowned personality, and for that reason, they created the website in a well-planned criminal conspiracy to use Milkha's name to achieve financial gains and benefits for themselves.

Cyber-cell officials had tracked down the IP address of the site to the Delhi-based firm, Net Gains. On April 23, 2014, a case was registered against Atir Khan, Sanjeev Kumar Singh and Azfar of Net Gains India Internet Pvt Ltd.They were booked by the UT cyber cell under Sections 66, 66A, 66C, 66D of the IT Act, and Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-3 police station.