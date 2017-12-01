Minor murdered in Punjab’s Nabha, teenager friend arrested

Rajat Arora, a Class-12 student of Arya Senior Secondary School here, was found dead in a forest area in the town on Saturday.

Police arrested one of his teenager friends who confessed to have abducted the boy, with the help of the latter’s former classmate, for ransom. The duo later allegedly killed the victim.

Rajat, 17, son of Suresh Kumar Arora who is a railway employee, had left home on a scooter around 11 am on Friday when his parents were not at their residence. His mother is a government employee.

When the boy did not return home till evening, his parents and relatives went in his search to nearby village Khokh, where his friends live. The family did not find him there, but his scooter was later found near the local college ground.

On Saturday, one of Rajat’s friends from Khokh, Inderjit Singh, called on the Arora family to know about his whereabouts. “We noticed an injury on Inderjit’s palm, which he could not justify, and we took him to the police,”said Rakesh kumar, maternal uncle of Rajat.

During questioning by the police, Inderjit, 18, confessed that he and Sukhbir Singh, 18, a former classmate of Rajat and resident of Khokh, had abducted the boy for ransom. But when he resisted, they killed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

He led the police to Rajat’s body that was lying in Bir Dosanjh, a wildlife sanctuary in Nabha.

SHO Karnail Singh said the victim’s body had cuts on throat and stomach. One of his feet had been eaten up by wild animals in the forest. The body was sent to the local civil hospital for postmortem.

He said the police are trying to arrest the other accused, who is on the run.