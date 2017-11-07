Minor’s gangrape: 22-yr-old Chandigarh man sent to a day’s police custody

While a 22-year-old Chandigarh man has been sent to one-day police custody, search is on for his three accomplices for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl from Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.

“Salman used to work in a saloon, but was out of work for the past three months. He is a resident of Tin Colony, Sector 47,” said UT senior superintendent of police Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “He was produced before court, which sent him to one-day police custody. We are looking for the three co-accused.”

The victim told police that she is a Class-5 dropout and was staying with her family in Parwanoo. She said she came in contact with Salman, alias Lucky, five months back.

She alleged Salman, who hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had lured her to come to Chandigarh four days back on the pretext of buying her new clothes and other things she wanted. This was her first trip to the city. She was allegedly kept in a tin shed in an area under a railway overbridge as she had seen a train cross by.

The victim said she was raped by the accused along with his three friends, whom she could identify. She was also beaten up by the accused on November 4, after which she managed to escape on the pretext of going to bathroom.

Police said a call was received at 1.45am on the night of November 4 about an assault on a minor girl. The victim was found crying by a person at the Sector-34 park. She had sought help from him and he had called the police control room. Around 2.15am, another call was made to the child helpline about the girl.

Salman was arrested from Faidan village on Saturday. He was booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector-34 police station.

Police trying to trace victim’s family

The victim has been kept at a children’s home, Ashiana, in Sector 15.

She has told the police that her father works as a driver. She said her mother is an alcoholic and used to beat her, because of which she used to stay with her maternal aunt at times.

Police sources said they are trying to trace her family, but she has not been able to share any detail of her house other than that she hails from Parwanoo. The police are seeking help of counsellors to get more details.

Sources said though the girl has been missing for the past four days, no missing person complaint has been traced so far. Sources said police are also looking at the trafficking angle. “The possibility of trafficking is bleak as the victim has categorically said that the accused had brought her to city and then raped her. It is a case of gangrape and we were looking for other accused involved,” said SSP Jagdale.