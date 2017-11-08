Minor’s gangrape in Chandigarh: Mother traced, says keep the 14-year-old victim

After being gang-raped, another shock awaits the 14-year-old Parwanoo girl. Her mother, who has been finally traced by the police, has expressed inability to take her back, owing to poor financial condition.

The woman, who works in a factory, came to Chandigarh on Tuesday and even met the victim at a children’s home here. She is learnt to have asked the officials concerned if the girl could be kept at the shelter “for safety of the child”.

Woman, who works in a factory, says she is poor and can’t take care of the 14-yr-old girl, who was gangraped.

The victim's father had reportedly deserted the family 13 years back and her mother is the sole breadwinner. The woman is taking care of her aged father, son and the victim. The woman said she is at work from 8am to 6pm, making it difficult for her to take the girl’s care. She said the girl had to drop out of school after Class 5 as she was a slow learner.

The mother said the girl had left home earlier too and used to return after a few days. On a similar occasion in February, she had lodged a missing person complaint, but this time she decided not to, she said.

Now, it is up to the child welfare committee to decide the 14-year-old’s fate. She, for the time being, will stay at the children’s home.

Juvenile among 2 co-accused held

Police have arrested two more accused, including a teenager, for the Parwanoo girl’s rape. Sonu, alias Ganga Parshad of Faida village, was nabbed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday wile the juvenile was held on Tuesday. Main accused Salman, alias Lucky, 22, allegedly named the two during interrogation.

A local court sent Salman and Sonu to judicial custody, while the third accused was sent to a juvenile home. The victim in her complaint alleged that Salman had brought her to Chandigarh after promising a good future. They were residing near the gurdwara in Faida village. Later, Salman allegedly called his friends and the trio raped her.

The crime came to light after the victim fled and was found crying in a park in Sector 44 on Friday night.