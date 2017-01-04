Minutes after poll announcement, Dr Sidhu confirms husband will contest from Amritsar East

Minutes after the election code of conduct came into effect for the Punjab Polls, Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu came out to confirm that her husband and former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest the assembly polls from Amritsar East constituency.

Confirming that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be joining the Congress party very soon, Dr Sidhu said that as soon as the ticket is announced, Sidhu will reach Amritsar.

Dr Sidhu said “Navjot Singh Sidhu is in regular touch with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh. Various rounds of meetings have taken place with the top brass of the Congress. They are preparing itinerary for Sidhu and whenever they say, Sidhu will join Congress.”

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu who had won the Amritsar East constituency on the BJP ticket in year 2012, vacated her seat for her husband. She categorically made it clear that Sidhu couple will not contest the Lok Sabha election.

Talking about the delay in announcement , Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “The party high command and senior leadership is going ahead very cautiously and want to weed out the threat of rebel factor at an early stage. So before announcing another list, party high command is talking to possible rebels and pacify them by showing surveys and other elements kept in mind by the party.”

Congress MLA from Amritsar West Dr Raj Kumar Verka said that Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will jointly strengthen the Congress party and ensure its victory in the 2017 polls.

Sidhu a three-time MP from Amritsar was adjusted in the Rajya Sabha by the BJP after Arun Jaitley was given ticket in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But unhappy with not getting a larger role in Punjab, Sidhu quit the party and resigned from Rajya Sabha.

Already, the Amritsar East constituency is flooded with posters of the Sidhu couple.