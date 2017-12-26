Missing 9-year-old girl’s mutilated body found in Ludhiana; couple held

The mutilated body of a nine-year-old girl, missing for nine days, was found among bushes at a vacant plot in Durga Colony of Dhandari Khurd on Monday. Stray dogs were feasting on the body. Police have arrested the victim Rani’s ‘employers’ — a grocer and his wife of the same colony — for murder on a complaint from her father, Jiten Ram.

The police action came only after residents of the area staged a protest against the accuses, Ranjit Kumar and his wife Priya. The situation was tense with heavy police deployment.

“On December 16, Priya took my daughter away claiming she had work for her. That was the last time I saw her. Priya claimed she had sent her to collect cow dung cakes. She refused to own up any responsibility for my daughter’s disappearance,” said Ram.

‘Police did not take timely action’

“When we did not find her, we filed a complaint at the Sahnewal police station that she had been kidnapped. The police registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC against unidentified accused,” the father claimed, adding that had the police taken timely action, his daughter could have been saved. On Monday, an area resident alerted them about the body.

Rani was the youngest of six siblings. The family belongs to Darbangha of Bihar. Ram alleged that the accused used to take his daughter forcibly to work.

Strangulated to death says post-mortem report

A board of three doctors — Dr Ruchi, Dr Vivek Saggar and Dr Jeet — at the civil hospital conducted the post-mortem of the body. The post-mortem report says death had occurred 6-7 days ago and Rani had been strangulated to death. The body had been eaten by stray dogs and had injury marks on the left side of the face. For confirmation of rape, the viscera swab had been sent to Medical Science Laboratory, Kharar.

Sahnewal SHO inspector Surinder Pal Singh said, “The killers had tried to bury the body in a pit.” A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against Kumar and his wife. Interrogation is on.