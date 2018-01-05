MLA Bains ‘catches’ cops from anti-power theft wing ‘taking bribe’

Known for his vigilante acts, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains went live on Facebook as he apprehended two policemen of the anti-power-theft wing, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), as they allegedly took Rs 5,000 as bribe from a shopkeeper, here on Thursday .

In the video, sub-inspector Hardiyal Singh and assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh are purportedly seen defending themselves and claiming that they never asked for bribe. They argue that a case is already registered against the cloth seller, Vipan, for power theft. However, ASI Baldev is seen apologising.

No FIR was yet registered even as Bains, MLA from Atam Nagar, said he would lodge a complaint with the police commissioner, the vigilance department and the director general of police (DGP). When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), anti-theft wing of PSPCL, Balwant Singh said, “I am on leave and have not received any complaint from the MLA. I will look into the matter tomorrow (Friday).” SSP, vigilance, Rupinder Singh too said he had not received any complaint, and that he was also not in the city on Thursday.

Vipan, whose shop is in the Bindraban Road locality, said the two cops had first come to him a month and a half back and told him that a case was registered against him for power theft.

“They said I’d been fined Rs 42,000.” He said he has no received any notice from the electricity department. He further said in the video, “My father is dead, and my mother then told me to pay whatever the police officials demand,” as they were threatening to take him in custody. He alleged that when a few days back they again came to his shop, they asked for bribe for “putting aside” the case and the deal was finalised at Rs 5000.

On Thursday, they asked him to come near the PAU and hand over the bribe amount, he said, adding that he has phonecall recordings wherein they are asking for bribe. Bains said his team was pursuing the case for around a month, and on Thursday “they caught the officials red-handed”. After the video was posted on Facebook, he said, he received more complaints against the duo.