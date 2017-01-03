MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa’s brother quits Congress over ticket denial, will fight election

In a setback to Congress candidate from Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, his elder brother and permanent invitee to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Inderjit Singh Randhawa resigned from the party on Tuesday after his son was denied the ticket.

Inderjit’s son and Punjab Youth Congress secretary Deepinder Randhawa, along with 294 office-bearers, including Dera Baba Nanak Youth Congress chief Jatinder Kumar Gora, and district president of the National Students Union of India Gursimranjeet Singh Randhawa, also tendered their resignation.

Addressing his supporters, Inderjit said he would contest elections from the Dera Baba Nanak constituency. “I am in touch with third front parties and within a couple of days, I will make a formal announcement of joining a political front,” he said.

Talking to HT, Deepinder said he had applied for a Congress ticket from Fatehgarh Churian or Dera Baba Nanak constituencies, but his application was rejected. “Our meeting with state party chief Captain Amarinder Singh also didn’t bear fruit,” he said.