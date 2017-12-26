Mob attacks police party in Tarn Taran, 19 booked for murder bid

Nineteen people were booked on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police party who went to follow a complaint over land dispute at Narli village in Bhikhiwind subdivision of the district on Monday evening.

Constables Charanjit Singh and Bachittar Singh received injuries in the attack, the police said.

The FIR (first information report), lodged on the complaint of head constable Harbhajan Singh of Khalra police station, against nine was registered by name. They are Ravinder Singh, Bhajan Singh aka Ghona, Gurjit Singh, Josh Kaur, Gurjit Singh, Kheera Singh, Soni, Balwant Singh and Harjinder Singh of Narli.

The rest are yet to be identified.

This is the second incident in the border district in the last four months when a case of attempt to murder for assaulting a police party has been registered.

The police said assistant sub inspector (ASI) Bhagwant Singh along with head constable Harbhajan and the two constables went to the village after receiving a complaint from Mahavir Singh regarding a land dispute.

“When we reached the village and were about to write a complaint, a group carrying sticks and stones came and attacked us,” Harbhajan said.

“After some time, a large police team went to the village to arrest the attackers but they had fled by then,” he said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who are at large,” ASI Bhagwant Singh said.

Past incidents of assault on cops in the district

■ Nov 25: Police booked two persons for allegedly assaulting a head constable at Char Khamba Chowk in Tarn Taran.

■ Oct 26: Police booked seven labourers and a commission agent for allegedly assaulting an ASI at Toot village grain market of Patti.

■ Oct 24: A police team at Kot Jaspat village was attacked by people. The incident took place when the police were conducting a raid, based on the information of two fugitives in a murder case.

■ Oct 14: Police booked 35 members of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha for allegedly assaulting cops to release their member accused of theft.

■ Aug 15: Police booked near;y 10 people, including a SAD woman sarpanch, on charges of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a police team at the police station.