Mob pelts Tarn Taran cops with stones, 4 held for murder bid

Four persons were arrested and 13 others were booked for allegedly pelting a police party and a panchayat secretary with stones at Sanghe village, 10km from here, on Thursday.

The three policemen had gone to help the panchayat secretary get erected a gate on a street in the village. Those arrested were identified as Pooran Singh, Kashmir Singh, Karam Singh and Joga Singh.

Five of those of the 13 booked, all of whom are absconding, by name are Sukhdev Singh, Manga Singh, Hira Singh, Ravisher Singh, Mukhtiar Singh of the same village.

Panchayat secretary Sukhbir Singh of Ekalgadda village in his complaint said the Sanghe panchayat had passed a resolution in favour of Nachattar Singh and Jugraj Singh for erecting a gate on a street but the accused were not allowing this.

“The Tarn Taran block development and panchayat officer on Thursday (BDPO) sent me and some police personnel to help erect the gate but the accused started pelting us with stones,” he said.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sonamdeep Kaur of the Sadar police station said the members of the team which went to the village sustained internal injuries.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

This is the third incident in the district in the past five months wherein a case of attempt to murder has been registered for assaulting a police party.