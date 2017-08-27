Mobile internet services likely to resume in Chandigarh tonight

Internet services are likely to resume in Chandigarh post midnight on Sunday after the expiry of 72 hours suspension period, according to a senior Chandigarh police official.

“We are expecting that the dera head may apply for bail in high court on Tuesday for which we are continuing with the nakas at the entry point of city but the internet services may resume,” said the official.

The official said that there is no need to keep these services suspended and they can be resumed after expiry of 72 hours suspension period.

He said the further call in this regard will be taken on Monday after pronouncement of quantum of sentence. “If it is needed, the internet services can be suspended again for some time after the verdict,” he said.

However, mobile internet and data services will remain suspended in Punjab and Haryana for another 48 hours. “The mobile internet and data services will remain suspended in both Punjab and Haryana till 11 am on August 29,” Haryana additional chief secretary, home, Ram Niwas told Hindustan Times.

He said the administration has decided to suspend broadband services also in Sirsa where the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter is located.

The mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh for 72 hours on August 24 ahead of the court verdict in rape case against the self-styled godman.

The decision to suspend mobile internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Punjab governor and UT administrator, V P Singh Badnore.

As per the decision only voice calls were allowed while all other services of internet and SMS were suspended.