Moga man held for killing wife, in-laws with sword

An estranged husband from Moga scaled the wall of his in-laws’ house in Zira, around 20 km away from Ferozepur, in the dead of the night on Tuesday and attacked the entire family with a sword, killing his wife and in-laws, the police have claimed. The accused, Kishan Kumar, a labourer, of Dono Kee village in Moga, later stabbed himself. He had been married with the victim Reena, 30, of Zira, for 10 years.

Reena had been living with her parents for three months, alleging that Kumar was having an affair. The couple is blessed with a son and daughter. The accused did not attack them.

Before the brutal, murderous assault, the two families had met on Tuesday evening to resolve differences between the couple.

The meeting, sources said, did not yield any result. Sources said angered at this, Kumar trespassed into his in-laws’ house and attacked his father-in-law Mangal Singh and mother-in-law Mahinder Kaur — sleeping in the courtyard of the house — with a sword, killing them on the spot. Later, he attacked his wife Reena, Sahib Singh, her brother, and his wife Amandeep Kaur.

Accused stabs self, also taken to hospital

After carrying out the carnage, Kumar stabbed himself with a knife and fell unconscious on the spot. When the police arrived at the spot around an hour after the murders, the injured — Reena, Sahib, Amandeep and Kumar — were taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Reena succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, while Sahib and Amandeep are out of danger. A police team has been deputed at the hospital to take Kumar into custody after discharge.

Ferozepur SSP Gaurav Garg said Kumar was under arrest. Kumar, his father Parkash, brother-in-law Pappu and sister-in-law Sonia have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SSP added.