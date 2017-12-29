Moga man shoots self after demands from fiancee’s parents

Upset over demands from his fiancee’s parents, a city resident, Jatinder Kumar, 27, shot himself with a licenced revolver at his house on Friday, the police have said.

The in-laws, Raj Kumar and Sushma, parents of Payal, all residents of Sheikhan Chowk, have been booked for abetment to suicide and are accused of demanding a house or a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakh on Payal’s name. Payal, who got engaged with Kumar four months ago, has also been booked.

Kumar’s family claims that he was depressed on the persistent demands from his in-laws. In the First-Information Report (FIR), Kumar’s brother-in-law Sanjeev Kumar has said that Payal’s parents had been harassing Kumar’s family since the engagement.

“Payal’s family demanded either a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakh or a a house if Kumar wanted to be continue the relationship. Kumar was depressed due to this,” Sanjeev added.

ASI-cum-investigation officer Kuldeep Singh said, “The body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. The accused have fled from their house. Raids are on to nab them.” A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the City South police station in Moga.