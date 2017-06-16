Moga cop held after 250-gm heroin, AK-47 cartridges seized from home

A constable posted with the traffic police department in Moga was arrested after seizure of 250-gram heroin and AK-47 ammunition from his house at Kania Kalan village in Dharamkot subdivision, around 55km from here, late on Thursday night.

Surjit Singh was reinstated on November 19, 2016, after being acquitted in the infamous 2011 Mansa gun racket that saw busting of an interstate gang involved in selling weapons illegally.

Surjit’s arrest comes four days after the Punjab Police’s special task force against drugs arrested crime investigating agency (CIA) inspector Inderjit Singh on recovery of 4-kg heroin and arms from his house in Phagwara.

During the joint raid at Surjit’s house, the Moga and Ludhiana Rural police recovered 250 grams of heroin, 62 cartridges of AK-47 and eight magazines of different arms, including one each of AK-47, Stein gun and 7.2 mm gun, three of self-loading rifle and two of a carbine.

Sub-inspector Nishan Singh, posted in Jagraon, had led the raid after a tip-off.

Sources said Surjit has links with drugs smugglers and more recoveries are expected.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Jit Singh said the constable has been arrested and will be suspended from service.

“We are investigating the matter and nothing else can be revealed at this stage,” he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act at the Dharamkot police station. The Moga police have procured Surjit’s one-day remand from court.

Was reinstated last year

The Mansa police on April 15, 2011, busted an interstate gang with the arrest of 15 people, including police personnel and gun house owners, and recovery of a huge haul of small weapons that they used to sell illegally.

The 270 revolvers and pistols were inscribed with names and numbers of foreign manufacturers, while over 6,000 cartridges were suspected to be stolen from police armouries.

Surjit, who was then posted in the Moga police armoury, was dismissed after his name came up in the racket. He was later acquitted of stealing the cartridges and reinstated.