Mohali DC cancels licence of WWICS immigration firm

The administration of Mohali has ordered cancellation of licence of World-Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS), a private firm with an office in Phase 6.

The order was passed by deputy commissioner Gurpreet Sapra on Thursday, stating that the company, owned by Lt Col Baljit Singh Sandhu (retd), concealed facts regarding registration of an FIR against its directors. Also, the administration found that some key officials of the company are NRIs, in violation of rules. The company was granted licence in 2014.

The firm has 15 offices across India and 11 international offices, including in Toronto, Sydney, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Nairobi.

As per the administration, both the directors — Lt Col Baljit Sandhu (retd) and Davinder Singh Sandhu — are Canadian citizens and the firm could not have applied for licence without taking approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Verification of their antecedents was done by the Chandigarh police at the time of grant of licence.

As per Mohali administration, a case of cheating was also registered against the company in February 2012 in Sector 17, Chandigarh, but that was not mentioned in the documents submitted to the administration for licence.

Besides its immigration business, the group has real estate projects. Its director Lt Col Sandhu (retd) also owns the Forest Hill Resort and Country Club near Nayagaon.

However, it must also be mentioned that the Association of Professional Immigration and Education Consultants of India — WWICS is one of the members — has challenged certain rules framed by the Punjab government about grant of licence to immigration firms in the high court.

Their lawyer, senior advocate Ashwani Chopra, told HT that the Mohali administration “could not have passed the order as the high court on Thursday ordered Punjab not to pass final orders such as cancellation of licences till the time of disposal of the case”. However, a copy of that HC order is awaited.