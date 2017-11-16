Mohali girl was raped before murder: Doctors

The preliminary examination of the 17-year-old girl’s body, which was recovered from bushes opposite Mayo Hospital in Sector 69 here on Tuesday, has found that she was raped before murder.

The girl, whose family hails from Uttar Pradesh and resided in Mataur village, was last seen around 4:30pm on November 9, coming out of a house where she worked as a babysitter in Sector 69.

Her mutilated and maggot-infested body was recovered after a boy working at a tea stall nearby noticed it on November 14.

Dr Karamjeet Singh, chairman of the three-member board that conducted the postmortem at the Mohali civil hospital on Wednesday, said: “The preliminary examination confirms that the girl was sexually assaulted.”

The forensic expert added that presence of maggots on the body show that it had been lying there for around five days, suggesting that the murder took place on the night of November 9.

‘More than one person involved’

“The type of wounds found on the victim’s body point to involvement of more than one individual in the crime,” he said. The doctors say at least 10 stab wounds were found on the victim’s abdomen, stomach and back. They have sent her viscera samples for further examination to laboratories in Patiala and Kharar.

Police said the victim’s handbag was missing after the incident. Meanwhile, the victim’s father, who was out of town the day she went missing, said: “On that day, my son went to the house where she worked. However, the family didn’t cooperate initially.”

He filed a missing person compliant at the Phase-8 police station on November 11. “My daughter could have been saved if the complaint was filed the same day,” he said.