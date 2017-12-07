Mohali police to crack whip on youths promoting gangsters on social media

People promoting gangsters and their activities on social media beware!

The Mohali police plans to zero in on all such sympathisers treading on the wrong side of the law.

A senior district police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that anyone found posting videos or pictures of weapons or highlighting activities of gangsters will have to “pay a price”.

The criminal investigation agency (CIA) will start monitoring Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp pages and groups and maintain a list of such sympathisers, he said.

This list will be forwarded to police stations and the station house officer (SHO) concerned will visit the house of such people, who are mostly youngsters. Their families will be informed about the youngster’s activities and the latter will be warned against promoting gangsters and their lifestyle.

“If these people don’t refrain from their activities on social media, they will be rounded up and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them,” said the police officer.

On December 4, the CIA had arrested four youngsters in the age group of 19-24 for being allegedly involved in smuggling and selling of weapons through social media sites. Police said interrogation of gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, revealed that such youngsters were becoming their easy targets and they were adding them to their WhatsApp groups.

A special cell in the intelligence wing of Punjab Police has also been created to curb the influence of gangsters on the youth.

17 jail officials providing facilities to gangsters zeroed in

The Mohali police have prepared a list of 17 jail officials who have been providing unauthorised facilities, such as mobile phones and other luxury items, to gangsters and other high-profile criminals in Punjab jails. Sources said the list has been prepared on the basis of interrogation of criminals brought here on production warrants. The list has been sent to the top jail officials and the Punjab director general of police. Recently, when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought here from the Faridkot jail, police recovered two mobile phones from him. Over the past five months, more than 30 mobile phones have been recovered and seized from the jail, where around 25 gangsters are lodged.