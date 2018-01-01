Mohali’s real Bunty aur Babli arrested, 8 motorcycles recovered

A young couple involved in multiple motorcycle thefts in Chandigarh and Mohali have been arrested by the Phase 11 police here on Sunday.

The couple has been identified as 22-year-old- Kushal Walia, son of a local hotelier in Burail. His partner 19-year-old Jasmine of Phase 10 is a Class-12 drop out.

Divulging details of the modus operandi station house officer (SHO) Phase 11 Sukhdev Singh said, “The girl would walk around in the market keeping a tab on the two wheelers entering the parking area. After zeroing in on their target, Kushal would come and use a master key to unlock the bike.”

Police have recovered eight motorcycles from the duo and some of them were recently stolen from Mohali. “Kushal was good at stealing the bikes but was poor at disposing them off or selling them which led to his arrest. Moreover, he got involved into stealing motorbikes just for thrill and to earn easy money” said SHO Singh.

Police said that the accused Kushal belongs to a good family and he was involved into his family business of hotels before he went astray. The girl started doing it after she came in contact with him.

The duo have been booked under Sections 379 A (punishment for theft), 506(punishment for criminal intimidation) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Police officials said that more recoveries are likely to follow and the couple will be produced before the court on Monday to seek their remand.