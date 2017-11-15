Molestation charges against principal: Sangrur girls record statements before panel

The two Ghabdan meritorious school students, who have accused their principal of sexual harassment, on Tuesday recorded their statements before a panel formed by the deputy commissioner to probe the case.

“The girls have given their statements. We will now summon the principal. The committee will file its report by November 27,” said panel head and additional deputy commissioner Upkar Singh.

Earlier, the girls and the members of various unions held protest outside the Sadar police station, demanding registration of an FIR in the case. The police have maintained that they will first see the report of the committee and then take action.

When the girls were recording their statements, some student bodies started protesting outside the district administration complex. “We want an immediate FIR in the case. If police fail to act, we will intensify our agitation,” said Raspinder Singh, president, Punjab Radical Student Union.

The two Dalit girls had alleged that the principal had called them to his residence on November 1 and tried to molest them. The school head has rubbished allegations.