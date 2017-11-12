Molestation charges: Girls shoot off letter to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder, urge action against principal

The two Ghabdan meritorious school students, who have accused their principal of sexual harassment, on Friday shot off a letter to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, urging strict against the school head.

Though a day after the incident deputy commissioner APS Virk had formed a panel to look into the case, the girls did not appear before it and approached to police to register an FIR in the case first.

“We went to police station but we were told to appear before the committee. So, we have written a letter to the Punjab CM, director general of police and other officials, including heads of rights panels,” said one of the girls who is a Class-12 student.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Wadhera said: “A committee under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner is probing the case. We will wait for its report and then take action accordingly.”

“We called the girls on Friday but they did not appear before the committee to record their statement. Now, we will again ask them to appear before us on November 14. We will submit the report to project director, residential schools, Punjab, Col KAS Bhullar (retd) by November 27,” said ADC Upkar Singh.

The two Dalit girls had alleged that the principal called them to his residence on November 1 evening and tried to molest them. The school head has rubbished allegations.