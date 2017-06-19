 Thunderstorm hits Chandigarh, rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Thunderstorm hits Chandigarh, rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana

The weather is expected to be pleasant for the next few days with a drop in mercury.

punjab Updated: Jun 19, 2017 17:42 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Chandigarh
The slight drizzle also brought much needed respite to the people of some parts of Punjab and Haryana.(HT Photo)

A thunderstorm hit Chandigarh on Monday morning. A slight drizzle also brought much needed respite to the people of some parts of Punjab and Haryana, who had been braving scorching heat since last few days.

The tricity region, however, remained overcast even after the rain stopped. The weather is expected to be pleasant for the next few days with a drop in mercury.

The weather department officials said, “More rain was expected in the coming days. Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius last week. Hisar in Haryana was the hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius.”

