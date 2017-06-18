Mother-daughter commit suicide in Jalandhar, two arrested

A woman and her daughter committed suicide by jumping into Bist-Doab canal in Manewala village near Kathgarh town late Saturday night.

The bodies of victims Kulwinder Kaur, 40, and Jaskirat Kaur, 18 residents of Manewala village were recovered on Sunday morning by swimmers and cops.

Kulwinder killed herself along with her daughter after being disturbed over her husband’s relationship with another woman.

Station house officer (SHO), Kathgarh police station, Jagar Singh said that Kulwinder’s husband Gurpal Singh (45) had a relationship with another woman, who was living near the victim’ s brother,Paramjeet Singh, house.

SHO said on Paramjeet’s statement, a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gurpal Singh and his paramour.The duo have been arrested, he added.

He also informed that they had failed to recover the bodies on Saturday night due to low visibility and had called the swimmers on Sunday to retrieve the bodies.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after postmortem.