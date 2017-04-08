MP Shwait Malik raises Beas-Amritsar six-lanning issue in Parliament

Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Shwait Malik raised the proposition of six-lane national highway from Beas to Amritsar upto Attari in the Parliament on Friday. Presently, the road is four lane.

The MP sought six-laning from Beas to Amritsar and also demanded a go-ahead for the sanctioned New National Express Highway from Amritsar to Delhi.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister for road transport, highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari, for the 65,000 km road network in Punjab, he said that although the Delhi-Amritsar national highway has been six-laned up to Jalandhar and is further extending to Beas, it is not extending up to Amritsar.

“Amritsar has major tourist attractions such as the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, Ram Tirath, Jallianwala Bagh and Attari border and hosts a large number of tourists every day. The city also has its own international airport and passengers from Punjab, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir prefer to take flights for their destinations. The traffic congestion on the Beas-Amritsar road also creates inconvenience to travelers. This is a genuine demand and should be fulfilled,” said Malik.

Malik also thanked the government for sanctioning projects like the Amritsar-Delhi expressway via Moga-Barnala-Jind. With an expenditure of ₹60,000 crore, he said after the completion of this project, distance between Amritsar-Delhi will be reduced by 130 kms.

Earlier, Malik had met Gadkari on March 18 and gave him a memorandum regarding six-laning of Beas to Amritsar.