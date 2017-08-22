MTechs offered Rs 10,000 salary at govt-organised job fair in Bathinda

The first day of the Punjab government’s statewide drive of job fairs to generate employment for educated youth at the Giani Zail Singh Campus College of Engineering and Technology, here, on Monday, drew aspirants in large numbers. What stood out was the paltry salaries that companies — mostly in the Information Technology (IT) space — are offering.

Almost all of the 1,200-odd graduates and post-graduates who registered for the fair on Monday were offered an annual salary package ranging between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh per annum. This translates into a monthly salary between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Statewide, over 4 lakh aspirants have registered for the fair at 21 venues across the state.

The Monday crowd at the college had youngsters holding degrees and post-graduate diplomas from towns like Sardulgarh in Mansa hoping to try their luck, but most seemed unimpressed. Sukhjinder Singh, an MPhil degree holder in computer applications, said he was disappointed at the packages offered. “I earned an MPhil from Guru Kashi University in 2013 and am still looking for a suitable job,” he said.

Malout firm hopes to offer 50 jobs

A banner at the kiosk of Mehar Software Technologies, a Malout-based company read, ‘Salary package: Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per annum'. The company caters to rural IT-related projects and its executives said they intended to rope in 50 youngsters from the 11-day long job fair that concludes on August 31.

“The salary depends on work experience and this package (Rs 1.5 lakh) for freshers should be taken as a stipend. They should be thinking of excelling at work and proving themselves, the incentives will come,” said Sumeet Kaur Brar, a manager with the company.

A few freshers sounded willing to join at the salary. “If we work well and prove ourselves, we will be at least in a position to explore greener pastures.”