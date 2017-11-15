Mukha ‘enounter’: 7 cops suspended; govt considering enhancement of relief to victim’s kin

All the seven police personnel involved in the killing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Mukhjit Singh Mukha in a “fake encounter” in 2015 have been placed under suspension. This information was shared by the Amritsar commissioner of police during the resumed hearing of a plea filed by Mukha’s wife Harjit Kaur in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The suspended cops comprise one sub-inspector (SI), an assistant sub inspector (ASI), four head constables and two constables. As the hearing began, Justice RK Jain asked about the action taken against the cops involved in the fake encounter. Meanwhile, the government told the court that enhancement of compensation to the victim’s family is under consideration and a decision in this regard will be taken within a week.

The government has sought time to file a report in this regard. The case will now come up for hearing on December 8. The police commissioner, in an affidavit, filed before the high court said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been paid to the widow of the SAD leader.

The commissioner said a DSP-level officer is investigating the case. Justice Jain said it is not a routine encounter. Notably, Mukha was killed in a police “encounter” in June 2015 in Amritsar. An AK 47 was used in the killing and 26 bullets were fired at Mukha.

His family alleged that it was a “contract killing” and he had been shot dead due to “political rivalry”.