Muktsar residents form 22-member panel to oppose shifting of Panjab University’s regional centre

Residents — including students, teachers, politicians and social workers — have joined hands under the banner of ‘Regional Centre Bachao Manch’ against the move of the state government and Panjab University (PU) authorities to shift the varsity’s regional centre from the city to Kauni village, 20 km away, in Gidderbaha subdivision. A 22-member committee has been formed to intensify the struggle to oppose the shifting.

Gidderbaha is the constituency of former Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and there is a PU Rural Centre at Kauni village, which has so far failed to serve its purpose. Inaugurated by Manpreet Badal in 2010, the Kauni centre lacks connectivity. No student has taken admission in BBA and PGDCA courses here. Last week, PU vice-chancellor professor Arun Kumar Grover had held a meeting with finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Raja Warring and other university officials. It was here that Raja Warring proposed the shifting of the regional centre to Kauni.

On Monday, residents conducted a march in the city and submitted a memorandum to Muktsar deputy commissioner, Sumeet Jarangal. Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, under whose constituency the Centre falls, said, “Shifting the centre from a city to a village is not a wise decision. I will raise the matter with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.”

Muktsar Centre itself in a shambles

The centre in Muktsar, inaugurated in 1998, caters to the state’s ‘Malwa’ region and needs a new building. The boundary walls have huge cracks and the rooms on the first floor as not in use due to the rickety structure. The centre has 450 students, enrolled in seven courses with 70% of the students being girls. During the SAD-BJP regime, five acres were allotted to the centre for a new building. The boundary wall has been constructed, but the main building is far from completion.

Senate member Professor RD Bansal said, “University officials have failed to fulfil aspirations of the students in the area. Not a single regular teacher has been appointed in the last five years. I will raise the matter in our meeting.”

SAD leader and Muktsar MLA, Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi, said, “I will raise the matter in the assembly. The decision to shift the centre is unfortunate and the state government is not serious about education.”

Congress leader and former Muktsar MLA Karan Brar said, “My father-in-law and former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar had gifted this centre to Muktsar. It is a boon for girls and poor children in the region. What is logic behind shifting a centre from a city to a village?.”