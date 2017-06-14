Murder convict ‘shoots self’ in police custody in Samana

A day after three Punjab gangsters reportedly committed suicide during a police encounter at Dabwali, a murder convict who had jumped parole allegedly shot himself dead in a police jeep shortly after his arrest in Samana town of the district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 7.15pm after the police nabbed Bhagh Khan alias Dara along with his two accomplices from Saran Patti area of Samana.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajwinder Singh said 35-year-old Dara killed himself with a country-made pistol on his way to Samana city police station.

“We received a tip-off regarding the location of Dara and his accomplices. Dara was convicted in a murder case and had jumped parole. He was wanted since then,” the DSP said.

Dara was lodged in Sangrur jail before he jumped parole last year.

Police sources said Dara was sitting with one of his accomplices on the rear side of the vehicle, locked from outside. He shot himself at his head from a close range. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Asked whether the police party did not search the trio at the time of their arrest, the DSP said they are still investigating the matter.

The police said Dara and his accomplices Manjot Singh and Baljeet Singh, both local residents, were sniffing drugs at the time of the police raid.

A senior police official said Dara was wanted in several heinous crimes, including robbery and highway snatching, and the police had inputs about his association with gangsters who allegedly committed suicide at Dabwali on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) S Bhoopati was not available for comments.