Murdered gangster Rupinder Gandhi’s brother Mindi shot dead in Khanna

Two unidentified assailants shot dead Manvinder Gandhi, former sarpanch of Rasoolra village of Khanna and elder brother of murdered gangster Rupinder Gandhi, at fields outside his home in Rasoolpur village of Khanna on Sunday morning. The assailants pumped three bullets into Manvinder, also known as Mindi, from point-blank range, the police said. He was rushed to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital in Ludhiana, but could not survive.

Police also claim that the motive behind the killing is suspected to be old rivalry as Manminder was facing several cases, including for attempt to murder. This case was registered after he shot at a gangster, Lakhi, the man he suspected had murdered his brother.

Manvinder had produced a film on the life of his murdered brother titled ‘Rupinder Gandhi — the Robin Hood’ that is scheduled for release on September 8. The release date was postponed from August 25 after the Dera verdict was scheduled for that date.

He had also sponsored another movie, ‘Rupinder Gandhi — The gangster’ that was released in 2015.

Rupinder Gandhi, shot dead in 2003, in a gang war, was the founder of Gandhi Group Student Union (GGSU). He faced cases of attempt to murder, assault and possession of illegal weapons. He was a former president of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), Chandigarh, as well. Manminder had visited Panjab University a few days ago for Gandhi Group Student Union’s panel announcement, ahead of PU Student Council polls.

The crime and the escape

On Sunday morning, Manminder was working in the fields near his house when two men came to meet him, according to farm labourers who were working nearby and witnessed the crime. The labourers have also told the police that the two men seemed known to Manminder, greeted him and even shook hands with him. The killers and Maninder even had a conversation for 1-2 minutes, according to the witnesses.

Suddenly, without warning, the assailants flashed pistols and fired at him from point-blank range. The police claim two pistols of .32 bore and .30 bore were used in the crime.

The assailants then took motorcycle of Manminder, parked unlocked near the fields for fleeing. In their hurry, they dropped a magazine that the police have seized. Four shells have been also recovered from the spot.

According to the police, while escaping, the unidentified assailants reportedly robbed an Innova from a commuter as well. Devinder Singh Nonu, a cousin of the deceased, said that he tried to stop the assailants and even hit the motorcycle of the attackers with his car, to no avail. The robbed car was found abandoned, later in the day.

Khanna SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said Manminder received three bullets injuries — one in the head and two in stomach.

Police have scanned CCTV footage from the area and registered a murder case against three unidentified accused.

Manminder is survived by wife and two children and a nephew Davinder Singh alias Noni, who is the son of third brother Gurjab Singh, who had died of illness. Rupinder Gandhi never got married.

Manminder Singh shot at gangster to avenge brother’s killing

Manminder Singh was very close to his younger brother ganagster Rupinder Gandhi, who was murdered on September 5, 2003. He shot at Lakhi, a gangster, the main accused in the murder case of Rupinder. Maninder was the patron of the union being run in the name of his brother ‘Gandhi Group of Students’ Union (GGSU)’ — with more than 3 lakh students connected to it. The organisation has presence in across universities and colleges of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Close to Congress, Youth Akali Dal leaders

Maninder was close to Youth Akali Dal leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu, who was allegedly involved in murder of a 16-year-old boy Kulwinder Singh from Khanna following a clash between two Akali factions on February 2, 2015. The police also claim Maninder was closely associated with Hriday Pal Singh, a local Congress leader, who was booked on Saturday for allegedly attacking three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Phullanwal village of Ludhiana.

Controversy over film

The film ‘Rupinder Gandhi- The Robin Hood’ — with actor Dev Kharoud playing the lead — is scheduled for release on September 8 and had run into controversy. Rupinder’s close aide, Jogi Daheru, had opposed the release, claiming that his character had been inaccurately portrayed and that the film was not based on facts. Kharoud added the file had nothing to be with the killing of Manminder. Some scenes in the movie are fictional, he added.