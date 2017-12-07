‘Murthal gangrapes’: Haryana submits final report in high court

The Haryana government on Thursday submitted final report on alleged Murthal gangrapes reported during the February 2016 Jat quota violence, in Punjab and Haryana high court in a sealed cover.

The government has also submitted other case-related material like case diaries and statements obtained by the police in the run up to investigation.

The report was submitted during resumed hearing of a petition initiated by the high court on reports of alleged gangrapes by an English daily. The case has now been adjourned for January, 2018.

The high court had earlier asked Haryana police to get to the bottom of the alleged Murthal gangrapes.

The alleged gangrapes took place in Sonepat district during the pro-quota violence in February. The high court took suo motu note of news reports and later Haryana was forced to register an FIR in April 2016. Widespread violence was reported during the protests in nearly eight districts of the state for which the police registered 2,100 FIRs.