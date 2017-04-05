Mustafa back as rights’ panel DGP after his minister wife raises protest with CM Amarinder Singh

The Punjab government on Monday evening revoked director general of police (DGP-rank) officer Mohammad Mustafa’s transfer as DGP (Home Guards) after his minister wife Razia Sultana “raised protest” over his new posting — which was not seen as befitting his purported stature — with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

As per government orders dated April 1, Mustafa, a 1985-batch IPS officer and Punjab Human Rights Commission DGP, was posted as DGP, Home Guards and civil defence, whose office is not in the police headquarters but in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Considered close to the Congress circles as his wife is representing the Malerkotla assembly constituency for third time, Mustafa reportedly was “sure” of coming out of the “10-year asylum” as the previous SAD-BJP government gave him low-profile posts.

Sources said the officer even had shared the “chances of his sure-short elevation” to the top position when the Congress formed the government. However, Amarinder decided to continue with DGP Suresh Arora even as he had applied for the central deputation just six days before the assembly polls results.

Sources said Mustafa even tried to convince the CM to elevate him as the state DGP. However, Amarinder gave plum portfolio of PWD (minister of state with independent charge) to his wife.

A political leader close to the Mustafa family told HT that the April 1 orders relieving the DGP from the Human Rights Commission were not less than any “insult” as Mustafa had been fighting for his existence during the previous government’s regime.

Sources said Razia Sultana met the CM on Monday and conveyed Mustafa’s displeasure over his new posting. “At least the SAD-BJP government kept Mustafa in the police headquarters. And when own government is in power, he has been removed from the headquarters and given a low-profile posting,” a Congress leader close Mustafa said.

Razia was not available for comments as she was out of country and would return next week.

The development has again raked up the issue of rehabilitating officers who were given low-profile postings during the 10-year rule of the SAD-BJP government.