Nabha jailbreak case: Neeta Deol, Mangewal shifted to Patiala jail

Police failed to produce all the accused named in the Nabha jailbreak case before the additional sessions judge Mohammad Gulzar on Wednesday and the court fixed the next hearing on April 20. The court also ordered shifting accused Neeta Deol and Gurpreet Singh Mangewal from Kapurthala prison to the Patiala Central Jail.

The prosecution and the defence were to argue on the charges framed against the accused in a lower court, but the police failed to produce all the accused, it is learnt.

Among those who were brought to the court amid tight security were former Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol, Gupreet Singh Sekhon, Bikar Singh, Jagatveer Singh, Bhim Singh, Jagjit Singh and Tejinder Sharma.

Police have arrested five of the six prisoners who had escaped from Nabha jail on November 27. Gangster Vicky Gounder is the only one who is still at large. Mintoo, Kashmir Singh, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and Amanpreet Tonda have been arrested.

The accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 223 (escape from confinement or custody due to negligence by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with a common object) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at the Nabha’s Kotwali police station.