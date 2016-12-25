 Nabha jailbreak: Five sent to police remand till December 30 | punjab$patiala | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nabha jailbreak: Five sent to police remand till December 30

punjab Updated: Dec 25, 2016 17:33 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The entrance gate of the high-security Nabha jail in Patiala. (HT File Photo)

Police presented five accused in Nabha jailbreak case at the residence of duty magistrate late evening on Saturday. All of them have been sent to police remand till December 30.

Three accused, Chanpreet Singh, Harjot Singh and Ranjit Singh, were arrested by Delhi Police, who handed them over to Punjab Police. They are accused of storming Nabha high security jail to free six inmates on November 27.

One Naresh Narang from Rajasthan surrendered himself in Patiala on Friday, police said. One Ramandeep Singh was brought from Bathinda jail, who is also allegedly involved in the jailbreak. Earlier Rajwinder Singh Latu was also brought from the same jail for helping gangster Palvinder Singh Pinda in escaping from police custody during medical check up in March, 2016.

tags

more from punjab

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<