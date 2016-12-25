Nabha jailbreak: Five sent to police remand till December 30

Police presented five accused in Nabha jailbreak case at the residence of duty magistrate late evening on Saturday. All of them have been sent to police remand till December 30.

Three accused, Chanpreet Singh, Harjot Singh and Ranjit Singh, were arrested by Delhi Police, who handed them over to Punjab Police. They are accused of storming Nabha high security jail to free six inmates on November 27.

One Naresh Narang from Rajasthan surrendered himself in Patiala on Friday, police said. One Ramandeep Singh was brought from Bathinda jail, who is also allegedly involved in the jailbreak. Earlier Rajwinder Singh Latu was also brought from the same jail for helping gangster Palvinder Singh Pinda in escaping from police custody during medical check up in March, 2016.