Nabha jailbreak: Gangster Neeta Deol held from Indore

Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol, one of the escapees of the Nabha Jailbreak incident, was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Tuesday.

“It was a joint operation of the Punjab police with MP police and the arrested gangster will be produced before the local court on Wednesday,” said superintendent of police (investigations), Harvinder Singh Virk here.

He was living in a rented accommodation in Indore and the police nabbed him along with another Punjab-based criminal, identified as Sunil Kalra of Ludhiana. Police seized eight mobiles, a laptop and Rs 2,000 in cash from them.

On November 27, 2016, some armed assailants freed six prisoners from the maximum security jail at Nabha. The freed prisoners were identified as and Kulpreet Singh Neeta, Amandeep Dhothian, Vicky Gounder and Gurpreet Sekhon, all gangsters, and two terrorists Harminder Mintoo and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi. Mintoo was arrested earlier while the other four are still on the run.

Neeta is in his thirties and belongs to a Moga-based family. He has six cases, including that of murder, dacoity, loot and attempted murder, registered against him in various police stations in Punjab.

Sunil Kalra, the other criminal arrested with Neeta, is a murder accused who was sentenced to life but had jumped the bail.