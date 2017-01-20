Nabha Jailbreak: Gangster Neeta Deol sent to 6-day police remand

A local court on Thursday sent gangster Kulpreet Singh, alias Neeta Deol, one of the escapees in the Nabha jailbreak, to six-day police remand.

Neeta and his accomplice Sunil Kalra were arrested on Tuesday from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Sunil, too, has been sent to five-day police remand for interrogation.

Police had demanded their remand to probe their modus operandi during the jailbreak and find leads about hideouts of other escapees.

Read more

After arresting the duo, the police team led by Nabha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manpreet Singh had got their 48-hour transit remand for Punjab from an Indore court.

Neeta had escaped from the Nabha maximum security jail on November 27, 2016, along with five other prisoners with the help of armed assailants. Besides gangsters Neeta, Amandeep Dhothian, Vicky Gounder and Gurpreet Sekhon, two terrorists — Harminder Mintoo and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi — were among the escapees. While Mintoo has already been arrested, the remaining four are still on the run.

Neeta had six cases, including of murder, loot and dacoity, registered against him in various parts of the state. Police said he was planning to become a truck driver and was trying to get a fake driving licence at Indore.

Sunil Kalra, the Ludhianabased criminal arrested with Neeta, is a murder accused who was sentenced to life but had jumped bail.