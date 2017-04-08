Nabha jailbreak: HC grants bail to NRI who ‘sheltered’ escapees

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to Kultar Singh Goldy, an NRI and Moga resident, who was accused by police of harbouring Nabha jailbreak escapees.

Goldy was accused of harbouring gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, alleged mastermind of November 2016 Nabha jailbreak. His counsel Pratham Sethi had told court that Goldy was in Australia from July 10, 2009, though he visited India in between and last came on January 23, 2017, months after the jailbreak. The court was also told that he was away from his house to Ludhiana the day when the escaped convicts were arrested from his house.

Sethi said while giving bail to Goldy, the court has asked the police to look into the contentions raised by him and submit a report on next date of hearing on April 19. When Sekhon was rearrested in February, police claimed to have seized four pistols and a gun along with cartridges from him and his three accomplices. They had claimed that escapees were staying at Goldy’s house since February 5. Sekhon and five others had escaped the Nabha highsecurity jail in November.