Nabha minor rape case: 14-yr-old victim pregnant, accused arrested

The 14-year-old rape victim of a Nabha village is reportedly 5-6 month pregnant after allegedly being raped by her cousin, repeatedly. Seeing the duration of pregnancy and the case being that of a minor, the victim was referred to Rajendra Hospital in Patiala.

A board of experts will be formed to determine the condition of the victim and a report will be submitted with the judiciary, which will further decide the course of action. The incident came to light when the victim’s aunt visited the girl. The victim wept before her and said that she has stomach ache.

Victim told her aunt that her 20-year-old cousin, who lives in the neighbourhood, raped her once and threatened to kill her brother and father, if she disclosed about it to anybody. After that incident, she alleged that he used to repeat the crime in the absence of her father and two minor brothers. Her father works as a labourer.

Her aunt, first suspected the pregnancy. Police have arrested the accused, who is in the final year of graduation, and booked him under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be presented in a local court on Saturday.

The victim’s mother had run away from home along with her daughter in 2009. This was because the victim’s mother was allegedly harassed by the relatives of her husband. They were discovered after a year, but the relatives took back only the girl and abandoned her mother. “My niece, who was just 7-year-old at that time, had told us that they had beaten up her mother. Since then, there has been no information about my sister’s whereabouts,” said the victim’s aunt.

Meanwhile, the patient and her relatives have been facing hardships as there is no radiologist in Nabha civil hospital to perform tests. The post is vacant since more than a year.