Nabha student’s murder: Killing planned in advance by friend, ex-classmate: Police

A day after the murder of 17-year-old-Rajat Arora by his friend and a former classmate here, the Nabha police said the accused had planned the killing well in advance.

“The accused had been planning this crime for many days. They had not only kept a sharp-edged weapon ready, but also dug out a pit in the Bir Dosanjh sanctuary to bury him, where the the body was finally found,” SHO Karnail Singh said on Saturday.

The police had arrested Rajat’s friend Inderjit on Friday who had claimed that he and victim’s ex-classmate Sukhbir had abducted the boy for ransom and when he refused to call his parents, they killed him. Police have booked both the accused, belong to the nearby Khokh village, under Section 302 (murder), among others, of the IPC.

The SHO, while claiming that Sukhbir is still on the run, said they suspect there could be more people involved in the crime.

However, the police are yet to find out the motive in the light of new facts coming out in the case.

‘ACCUSED HAD TRAUMATIC PAST’

Talking to residents of Khokh village, HT learnt that accused Sukhbir had a traumatic past as his mother had allegedly immolated herself and his father too had committed suicide.

Sukhbir was living with his maternal uncle. He failed in the Class 10 and discontinued his studies two years ago. Inderjit also comes from a poor background, whose father works as a labourer.

‘VICTIM WAS HIGHLY ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA’

Rajat, who was cremated on Saturday, was reportedly highly active on social media, having 4000 friends on his Facebook account. Rajat was very fond video gaming and cricket.

According to Rajat’s school friends, teachers and relatives, he was an innocent and adorable child who trusted everyone, making him a soft target.

“He was a little less mature than his age and the child inside him made him adorable for people of every age,” said his father Suresh Arora, who works in the Railways. Rajat’s mother is a government employee.

“He was struggling with studies and had great interest in sports and computers but he always managed to get through his exams,” Arora said.