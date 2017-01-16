 Navjot Sidhu threatens to ‘expose’ Sukhbir Badal | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Navjot Sidhu threatens to ‘expose’ Sukhbir Badal

punjab Updated: Jan 16, 2017 20:17 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Navjot Singh Sidhu (HT File Photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday threatened to “expose” Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for his alleged misdeeds.

“You do dhanda (business) by ruining the state. I’ll tell the people in Punjabi how and to whom you sold the state.

“You made merry at the miseries of the people of the state. I’ll expose you to the extent you cannot imagine,” Sidhu said threatening the junior Badal.

Then he said in Hindi: “Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai (Run Badal run, vacate the seat of power, people of Punjab are coming).”

<