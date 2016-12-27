Navjot Sidhu yet to join Cong, but already on party posters in Amritsar

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to join the Congress, but the cricketer-turned-politician is already being projected as a Congress leader as his photo appears in the posters carrying photographs of top leaders of the Congress.

Sidhu is likely to contest the assembly polls from Amritsar (east) segment and the posters with Sidhu’s photo have been pasted in almost all parts of the constituency.

With his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu being the sitting MLA from the constituency, the Sidhu camp has got printed thousands of posters and pasted them in major areas of the segment.

The posters carry the pictures of the Sidhu couple, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, PPCC chief Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari and Priyanka Gandhi.