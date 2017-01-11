 Sidhu to join Cong unconditionally, contest from Amritsar East: Amarinder | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sidhu to join Cong unconditionally, contest from Amritsar East: Amarinder

punjab Updated: Jan 11, 2017 19:49 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

A sticker with Sidhu’s face on the Congress symbol as seen close to his house in Amritsar on Wednesday, January 11. (HT Photo)

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the party “unconditionally, with no strings attached”, and asserted that any decision on having a deputy chief minister in the state would be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the media during the rejoining of former Congress leader Darbari Lal here, he said Sidhu would be the party’s candidate for Amritsar East.

Stickers already ready in Amritsar

The delay in Sidhu’s joining, said Amarinder, was on account of his professional commitments, which he wanted to conclude before getting into the election gear.

On the reason for the delay in issuing remaining tickets, he said, the party’s central leadership had five states to look after, which naturally led to some delays in the decision-making process. He ruled out tickets for outsiders except where Congress does not have its own strong candidates.

tags

more from punjab

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<