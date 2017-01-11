Sidhu to join Cong unconditionally, contest from Amritsar East: Amarinder

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the party “unconditionally, with no strings attached”, and asserted that any decision on having a deputy chief minister in the state would be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the media during the rejoining of former Congress leader Darbari Lal here, he said Sidhu would be the party’s candidate for Amritsar East.

Stickers already ready in Amritsar

The delay in Sidhu’s joining, said Amarinder, was on account of his professional commitments, which he wanted to conclude before getting into the election gear.

On the reason for the delay in issuing remaining tickets, he said, the party’s central leadership had five states to look after, which naturally led to some delays in the decision-making process. He ruled out tickets for outsiders except where Congress does not have its own strong candidates.