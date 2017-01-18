Need liquor late at night in Chandigarh? Just knock the shutter

Liquor vends, roadside eateries and cigarette vendors are fearlessly flouting rules in Sector 17 and Sector 22.

As per the norms, liquor vends need to close down latest by 11 pm, which does not seem to be the case in these sectors.

As the HT team did a reality check of the area, people were seen buying liquor till late night on Monday.

In a video recording by the team, shutter of a liquor vend was seen getting closed within the permissible time but liquor was still being sold through a small window.

Customers were seen knocking the shutter and few even called names, following which the window was opened to ask them for the required brand. Bottles were eventually handed over to the customers through the window, as captured in the video.

Moreover, the liquor was sold at a much higher price.

Adviser faces heat

Meanwhile, as per the police sources, car of UT adviser Parimal Rai got stuck in the traffic late Saturday night in Sector 17.

Sources said the road was blocked by people who had halted their cars to buy cigarettes. They said the officer informed senior police officials, following which the encroachers were removed.

“We challaned all the vendors found encroaching after being informed by the adviser. We will also call the owner of the said liquor vend to probe the matter,” said a senior police official, Sector 17 police station.

The adviser, however, did not respond to the calls.

However, vendors were least affected by the police action as cigarette vendors were again seen encroaching the footpath in front of Sector 17 bus stand.

Meanwhile, the inner market of Sector 22 was seen crowded till late Monday night due to presence of food vends selling eatables including noodles, omelets, tea, soft drinks, etc.

It was only after the instructions of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Gopal, who was on night duty, that vendors were removed from these markets around 1 am.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Eish Singhal said, “Strict action will be taken against the people responsible. We are not going to tolerate any illegal activity in the city and thus, the matter will surely be probed.”