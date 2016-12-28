NEET-PG admissions: Centre wants joint counselling; Punjab silent

After the recent National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for fresh admissions to Post Graduate (PG) medical courses, the centre has asked all states to ensure joint counselling of all their private/government colleges and private deemed universities.

Punjab, however, is silent on the matter despite the major demand of parents and academicians to rein in its private institutes to avoid harassment during allotment of seats.

The state ignored centre’s call by allowing its deemed medical universities to hold their separate admission counseling during last session’s MBBS/BDS admission.

On the contrary, the neighbouring state Haryana prevailed over its private institutes for the large interest of students.

Even as the NEET-PG’s result is expected next month on January 15, it is still not certain whether Punjab will go for combined counseling when the admission process begins.

State medical education secretary Vikas Partap said that the centre’s fresh letter is in shape of guidelines. “The matter has been put up before higher officials for appropriate decision,” he said

What centre says

The centre’s letter has a reference to the discussions held with all state and UT nominees through video conferencing on November 28 whereby it mentioned that most of the states were agreed for joint counseling for all PG medical/dental courses. It then cleared stated that it is appropriate for all states/UTs if they hold combined counselling for next session’s admissions.

A Chandigarh based medical education trainer Dr Arvind Goyal said that allowing private universities and colleges to hold their own counseling would defeat the entire purpose of conducting NEET.

“Punjab government must rise to the occasion and think of welfare of students rather than the welfare of private institutes, who often exploit the students to earn windfall profit out of the education,” he said