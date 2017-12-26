New Shatabdi coaches from Chandigarh offer a luxury experience

A new-look train awaits travellers on the afternoon Shatabdi from Chandigarh to Delhi.

Introduced under the Swarna project, the train has spanking new interiors designed to give passengers a luxury experience.

The new additions include a cheerful green and gold upholstery, fragrance dispensers, magic box for entertainment, upgraded and hygienic toilets, fluorescent strips on the aisles, and Braille signages.

The staff have also been given training in etiquettes, et al, to serve the passengers better.

The railways said they have revamped 10 coaches while focusing on 10 features—cleanliness, linen, coach interiors, toilets, catering, staff behaviour, security, entertainment, housekeeping and regular feedback.

Once they receive feedback from passengers regarding the new coaches, the authorities plan to replicate this look in all the Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains by March in the coming year.

Six Shatbadis that ply between Chandigarh and New Delhi every day.