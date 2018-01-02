New year, another promise: A special policy for affordable housing colonies in Punjab

The government of Punjab is all set to prepare a special policy for affordable housing colonies in the next two months so as to provide housing to all with basic amenities in urban areas. This was stated by additional chief secretary, housing and urban development, Vini Mahajan while interacting with the media at Punjab Bhawan here on Monday.

Commission to review land laws To achieve the ultimate vision of making land laws, procedures and practices in tune with the requirement of modern agricultural and non-agricultural uses, the revenue department will take up set up a commission this year. It will revisit the land laws to make them relevant.

It will also examine the need for new acts or amendment of the existing ones to legalise the land lease practices in order to provide a firm basis for a modern high-value agriculture/horticulture in place of current monoculture of wheat-paddy.

The commission will also explore the possibility of replacing the current practice of presumptive ownership with appropriate legal title. Procedure shall be simplified and special emphasis shall be given to private/family partitions and to reflect these in the revenue record. This will prohibit selling of land without recorded ownership and thus will eliminate avoidable litigation.

Listing several initiatives of her department since April 2017, Mahajan said the vision of the department was to ensure availability of affordable housing and required urban spaces for commerce and industry to all citizens.

“It will also be ensured that services by the estate office and other offices of the development authorities are given in a time-bound and hassle-free manner. New special development authority is going to come up at Anandpur Sahib for better development of that area,” said Mahajan.

“She also disclosed that all the master plans will be made online and e-CLU will be started. In addition, e-approval for licences for development of colonies will be started this year. Online building plan approval will also be undertaken in the year 2018,” she added. She also said that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh launched the Punjab Shehri Awas Yojana under which applications were received in all towns. These applications would be verified and final list be prepared in the next three months. Thereafter, construction of houses and grant of benefits will start, which would be launched by the chief minister on Republic Day (January 26).

More on plate for 2018

Revealing further plans, Mahajan said a comprehensive policy for regularisation of illegal colonies will be finalised within two months. This will ensure that those citizens who have taken plots in such colonies are able to get basic services. It will also be ensured that further colonisation takes place only in a planned manner.

The convention centres at Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar would be undertaken in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Besides, special policies for affordable rental housing for students, labour and senior citizens will be put in place in the next three months. New unified building rules are under preparation and will be notified before March 31, she informed.

Development authorities will speed up efforts to provide quality, affordable housing and commercial sites all over the state. Round-the-clock water supply, smart water meters, promotion of solar power, use of tertiary treated water, rainwater harvesting and green cover will be ensured. An IT university is proposed in Mohali over an area of 50 acres, she added.