New year celebrations gone sour: 24-year-old stabbed to death in Panchkula parking lot

In a brazen display of lawlessness that underlines the challanges for policing in this year, a group of 15-20 inebriated men stabbed a 24-year-old Baddi resident to death in Panchkula, Sector-5, in the parking lot at the rear of Hotel Cove, about 12.30am.

Deepak Kumar, 24, was celebrating the arrival of the new year with four of his friends in the parking lot, when the men pounced on him. The miscreants mistook him for a friend of another man they were thrashing, the police said.

Sources said the accused, none of whom have been identified, were thrashing a person who happened to bump into Deepak. When Deepak questioned the group of their behavior, he was stabbed and died on the spot, the police said.

Three members of Deepak’s group hid as their friend was stabbed, while Arshad, also part of the group is critical and is admitted to the General Hospital, Sector 6.

“Prima facie, it seems a case of mistaken identity. The groups thought Deepak was a friend of the person the assailants were thrashing and stabbed him. All other members of his group fled, but one Arshad was injured,” said Sector-5 SHO Lalit Kumar.

He added that after the miscreants scattered, the other members of Deepak’s group rushed Deepak and Arshad to the hospital. Deepak was declared brought dead by doctors and Arshad is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Deepak’s body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Arshad’s statement has been recorded and an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder).

“We are investigating,” a police officer said, adding that CCTV footage of various hotels located in Sector-5 was being examined.

The brazen and needless murder at a known location where several hotels and restaurants are clustered together raises questions on security arrangements in Panchkula. It is also puzzling that there was no PCR van stationed in the area.