New Year cheer: Chandigarh can now party till 1am

Tricity residents, from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, can party till 1am while ushering in New Year.

However, keeping in mind safety of women, pubs and clubs in Chandigarh have been asked to take additional security measures, including deployment of women bouncers and ensuring all closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on their premises are working.

Drunk drivers beware! Those planning to get behind the wheel after drinking should think twice. The Chandigarh traffic police is carry out special drive against drunk drivers in the run up to New Year. Nakas are being set up across the city. On Thursday night, police challaned 80 people for drunk driving.

Last year, the Chandigarh administration had allowed relaxation for New Year’s Eve parties till 2am.

“According to the deputy commissioner (DC)’s orders, all commercial establishments, including roadside eateries and hawkers have to shut operations at midnight,” said UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “But, clubs and discotheques would operate according to the excise policy, which means those having liquor licence will close at 1am.”

However, no drinking in public or hooliganism will be allowed, she said.

On similar lines, Mohali DC Gurpreet Sapra, imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, has ordered the closure of New Year’s Eve celebrations at clubs, discotheques and hotels at 1am. The DC has ordered the celebrations to get over by 1am.

She said the DC office should be informed if anyone is found violating the order and continuing the celebrations beyond 1am. In another order, the DC has also ordered that bursting of crackers will not be allowed in the city in compliance with the Punjab and Haryana high court orders.

About 1,500 police personnel from police stations and different wings of the department will keep vigil in Chandigarh.

The Panchkula police on Friday too allowed the celebrations to continue till 1am on January 1. Police commissioner AS Chawla said the decision has been taken for the convenience of people who should be allowed to enjoy before they wind up for the new year.

Special focus on women’s safety

Keeping in view the large gatherings, police have identified sensitive zones, where special police deployment will be made. These include the Sector-17 Plaza, Aroma light point, Elante Mall and Sector-26 and 35 markets.

Sources said the police have held meetings with hotel owners and managers and party organisers, in which clear instructions have been issued to them to ensure deployment of women bouncers along with male bouncers. Apart from this, CCTV cameras have to cover parking areas as well, they have been told.

Police have also asked pub, club and restaurant owners to ensure the parking areas are well-lit. They have also asked the organisers to tie up with cab services to ensure safe return of guests.

“Pick-and-drop facility for women will be available in order to ensure their safety. Women can call on 100/1091 to avail themselves of this facility,” said the SSP. “Special women police squad and nine police control (PCR) vehicles with women cops will be deployed.”

3,000 cops on vigil

About 1,500 police personnel from police stations and different wings of the department will keep vigil in Chandigarh. Eight deputy superintendents of police and 38 station house officers will be on duty. In Mohali, about 800 cops would be on duty on December 31. Nakas will be set up to check drunk driving.

Panchkula police commissioner AS Chawla said 23 nakas have already been put up at all sensitive points in the city, including entry and exist, to prevent any adverse law and order situation. He said around 500 personnel will be on duty. “Inspectors will also be on patrolling duty besides PCR vehicles and traffic police,” he said.

Eye on traffic congestion

Traffic police will not allow cabs and auto-rickshaws to wait for passengers on the main road of markets in Sectors 17, 22 and 35. Also, grounds of 21 government schools have been opened for parking on December 30 and 31.

At Elante Mall, cabs and autos will not be allowed to enter the inner roads around the mall. To regulate traffic, these vehicles have been provided an exclusive pick-up and drop area in front of the main entrance of the mall using the link road from Verka plant