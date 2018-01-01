New Year gift: Pak boy to be reunited with family today evening

In a heartwarming New Year gesture, Hasnain, the 12-year-old differently-abled boy from Pakistan who had strayed across the border to the Indian side near Ferozepur last May, will be reunited with his parents through the Attari international border, Amritsar, on Monday evening.

Hasnain has been staying at the children observation home in Faridkot for the last eight months.

The Faridkot administration received a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday morning, ordering Hasnain’s repatriation through the Attari/Wagah border near Amritsar under police security. The repatriation process will start at 7 pm.

A counsellor at the home told HT that Hasnain broke into a big smile when he was informed through sign language that he was going home later in the day.

Officials told HT that all the four siblings of Hasnain are also physically impaired.

The deputy commissioner, Rajiv Prashar, said he was happy that Hasnain, whose father Javed Iqbal is a resident of Lahore, will be reunited with his family on the new year. “The social media played an important role in tracing Hasnain’s family,” remarked Prashar.

It was on December 19 that the Juvenile Justice Board, Ferozepur, dismissed all the charges against Hasnain and ordered his release. The boy was slapped with a slew of charges for crossing over to the Indian territory without any travel documents in May 2017.

Later, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi wrote to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), seeking the early release and repatriation of the boy.

Hasnain became a subject of cross-border speculation following a twitter exchange between Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

This happened after Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar tweeted a Geo News report that a Pakistani boy with hearing and speech disabilities was lodged in an ‘Amritsar jail’, and asked Swaraj to look into the matter.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had detained Hasnain when he crossed over to the Indian side in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on May 1, 2017. He could not speak or hear, and it was only from a currency note in his pocket that they found he was from Pakistan. Two days later, he was sent to children’s observation home.

The police had booked him under Sections 3 (punishment of offences committed beyond, but which by law may be tried within India), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 20 of the Indian Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreign Act at the Sadar police station in Ferozepur.