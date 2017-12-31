New Year’s Eve: 20 Panchkula hotels, eateries blacklisted

A day after the fire tragedy during a party at a Mumbai club, the Panchkula municipal corporation has prepared a list of 20 hotels, clubs and eateries in the city that have failed to obtain or renew the no objection certificate (NOC) for fire safety norms.

MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said the list has been sent to the local police department with a request that New Year’s Eve functions should not be allowed at these establishments.

“In the interest of public safety, police have been asked not to permit any functions in these establishments,” he told HT.

A copy of the letter has also been marked to deputy commissioner Gauri Parashar Joshi.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Manbir Singh confirmed that he has received the letter.

“We are looking into the matter and will definitely act on it,” he said.

‘No right to host large crowds’

The list includes prominent restaurant chains besides Haryana Urban Development Authority’s all three Gymkhana Clubs.

Jogpal said these establishments have no right to host large crowds and hold New Year’s Eve parties as they do not adhere to fire safety norms.

“The Mumbai club incident is very shocking,” he said. “It is vital for all government agencies to make sure that these incidents are not repeated elsewhere.”

The MC chief said an NOC is issued only when the establishment has adequate fire safety norms. “It is renewed every year to make sure that all firefighting equipment is in working condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MC has cancelled leaves of all fire department staff, making their attendance mandatory on New Year’s Eve. Jogpal said the department is fully prepared to deal with any emergency.