Newlywed engineer killed in hit-and-run on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

Harpreet Singh Chahal, 29, got married on November 19. He had resumed work at a Barwala factory after returning from leave just two days ago.

On Friday, his family in Malerkotla — where his father Darbara Singh is the former Akali Dal (urban) president — got the news of his demise.

Chahal, a mechanical engineer, was killed after being hit by a truck on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in the wee hours of Friday.

Kulwant Singh, who shared the rented accommodation with Chahal in Adarsh Nagar, Dera Bassi, and also worked with him at EC Blade and Tools Private Limited in Barwala, told the police that Chahal was feeling sick at night.

The two started walking towards the local civil hospital, but as they reached near the Dera Bassi flyover around 1:30am, an unidentified truck coming from the Zirakpur side hit Chahal. The victim was run over by the truck’s rear wheels and died on the spot.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as the family came to receive Chahal’s body after postmortem. They later took it to Malerkotla for cremation.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving under Section 279/304A of the Indian Penal Code.